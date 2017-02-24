UFC 214 in Anaheim Moves to July

The UFC’s next event in Anaheim, Calif., is on the move again.

UFC 208 has originally been slated for Jan. 21 in Anaheim, but a drought of pay-per-view headlining bouts helped influence the promotion’s decision in early December to move the event to Aug. 5.

The company’s debut event in Brooklyn on Feb. 11 was then redubbed UFC 208, which was headlined by the inaugural women’s featherweight championship bout between Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm. Amidst a controversial outcome, de Randamie walked away with the victory and the belt.

UFC officials on Friday announced that the Anaheim date was shifted again, albeit less dramatically. UFC 214 will now take place at the Honda Center on July 29, a week earlier than anticipated.

The promotion provided no reason for the move.

