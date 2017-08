UFC 214 Fight Motion: Three Bone-Crushing Championship Bouts in Super Slo-Mo

(Courtesy of UFC)

Relive the slow-motion highlights from historic UFC 214 in Anaheim, Calif., where Jon Jones made his thrilling return to the Octagon to reclaim the belt. See this and much more in UFC 214: Fight Motion.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram