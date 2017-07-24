UFC 214: Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones 2 Extended Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Take an extended preview of the main event at UFC 214 featuring a light heavyweight title rematch between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones. UFC 214 features three title fights live on Pay-Per-View on July 29.

