UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones Countdown (Full Episode)

(Courtesy of UFC)

As pound-for-pound great Jon Jones looks to start a new chapter, his professional path will again cross with reigning champion Daniel Cormier. The legacies of both men on the line as the light heavyweights train for much more than the rights to a belt. In the UFC 214 co-main event, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley readies to face jiu-jitsu master Demian Maia, who patiently racked up seven straight wins en route to his second UFC title shot. Former Invicta champion Cris Cyborg finally gets her title shot in the Octagon, with current Invicta titleholder Tonya Evinger answering the call to face the feared Brazilian.

TRENDING > Check Out All of Cris Cyborg’s Career KOs in This One Brutal Video

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram