UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Weigh-in Video and Results

Watch the UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 early, official weigh-in video, and get the full weigh-in results.

UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Pay-Per-View)

Daniel Cormier (c)(205) vs. Jon Jones (204.5)*

Tyron Woodley (c)(170) vs. Demian Maia (170)***

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (145) vs. Tonya Evinger (145)**

Robbie Lawler (170) vs. Donald Cerrone (170)

Jimi Manuwa (204.5) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (205.5)

Prelims (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on FXX)

Ricardo Lamas (145.5) vs. Jason Knight (145.5)

Aljamain Sterling (139.5) vs. Renan Barao (140)

Renato Moicano (146) vs. Brian Ortega ()

Andre Fili (145) vs. Calvin Kattar (145.5)

Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass)

Kailin Curran (115) vs. Alexandra Albu (115)

Eric Shelton (126) vs. Jarred Brooks (126)

Joshua Burkman (155.5) vs. Drew Dober (155)

*For UFC light heavyweight championship

**For UFC featherweight championship

***For UFC welterweight championship

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats.

