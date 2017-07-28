HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Official Weigh-In Highlights Video

July 28, 2017

July 28, 2017
UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 has shaped up to be the promotion’s biggest event of the year, thus far. The card is headlined by not one, but three title fights.

Daniel Cormier UFC 214 weighLight heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier puts his belt on the line in a rematch with Jon Jones, a man that never lost the belt in the cage. Tyron Woodley looks to defend his welterweight title against Demian Maia in the UFC 214 co-main event. Lastly, Cris “Cyborg” Justino finally gets a crack at UFC gold when she squares off with Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight championship.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Guarantees a Trilogy with Jon Jones After UFC 214

The card features several other notable fights, not the least of which is a welterweight showdown between heavy hitters Robbie Lawler and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

All the bouts are official following the UFC 214 early weigh-in, which took place on Friday, July 28, in Anaheim, Calif.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats.

