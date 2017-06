UFC 214 Cormier vs. Jones 2 Official Fight Poster (First Look)

The UFC has unveiled the UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 official fight poster.

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and returning former champ Jon Jones will square off in the UFC 214 main event on July 29 in Anaheim, Calif.

Check out the full UFC 214 fight card here.

