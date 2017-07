UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Main Card Weigh-in and Face-Off Videos

Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones

Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia

Cris Cyborg vs. Tonya Evinger

Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone

Watch as light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former titleholder Jon Jones step on the scale and face off, along with the other marquee fights.

