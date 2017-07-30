HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Gate and Attendance Figures from Anaheim

July 30, 2017
The numbers are in, and UFC 214 sold out the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. on Saturday.  UFC 214 Cormier vs Jones 2 Big 6 Fight Poster

Following the event, Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the attendance and gate figures stemming from the pay-per-view fight card.  The Honda Center was filled to capacity with 16,610 spectators yielding $2,448,870 in gate receipts. 

Those in attendance witnessed Jon Jones regain his place at the top of the light heavyweight division by knocking out Daniel Cormier in the fight card’s main event.  Jones hadn’t fought since April 2016 and had been stripped of his interim championship after testing positive to a banned substance prior to UFC 200.  He became the first UFC champion to ever be stripped twice of a title.  The fight promotion stripped him of the 205-pound championship after a hit-and-run incident in April 2015.  On Saturday, Jones regained what he never lost inside the Octagon and rose from the ashes of self-inflicted turmoil as a champion.  

UFC 214 featured three world title fights.  In the co-main event, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley retained his belt by defeating top contender Demian Maia by unanimous decision.  Maia, a submission specialist, tried desperately to get the fight to the ground, but Woodley’s takedown defense proved too much.  While the bout may not have been the most exciting on the fight card, Woodley did what he had to do to remain the titleholder. 

Cris “Cyborg” Justino added the UFC women’s featherweight title to her trophy case of belts by defeating a game Tonya Evinger by technical knockout.  “Cyborg” has been the most feared female fighter on the planet for nearly a decade.  In her 21 fights, only two have gone to a decision.  Evinger proved her toughness but eventually wilted under Justino’s striking in the third round.   

