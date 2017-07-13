HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Card Finalized Minus Doo Ho Choi, Prelims to Air on FXX

July 13, 2017
The UFC 214 card has been finalized although one fighter still needs an opponent as the preliminary card shifts to FXX for the first time.

The pay-per-view portion of the card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET as usual with the light heavyweight title fight between champion Daniel Cormier and challenger Jon Jones closing out the event on July 29.

Here’s the full pay-per-view card order for UFC 214:

MAIN EVENT: Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones — light heavyweight title fight

CO-MAIN EVENT: Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia — welterweight title fight

Cris “Cyborg” Justino vs. Tonya Evinger — women’s featherweight title fight

Robbie Lawler vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

Jimi Manuwa vs. Volkan Oezdemir

At 8 p.m. ET, the UFC 214 prelims will kick off but this time around the card will air on FXX — the sister network to FX where series such as “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Archer” currently air.

FXX actually has a larger subscriber base than FS2 so it’s more widely available but it appears a Major League Baseball game is currently scheduled on FS1 so that might explain the shift for the UFC 214 prelims.

Regardless, former featherweight title contender Ricardo Lamas will headline the prelims in his fight against rising star Jason Knight.

It’s also worth noting that the UFC has finally pulled “The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi from the card, but as of now Andre Fili is still without an opponent. Fili is still listed on the card but it appears the search is on to find him a new fighter to face at UFC 214.

One more note — the fight between Aljamain Sterling and Renan Barao will take place at a catch weight of 140 pounds. The California State Athletic Commission would not allow Barao to attempt a cut down to bantamweight again after reportedly passing out and being taken to the hospital while trying to make weight for his 2014 bout against T.J. Dillashaw that took place in Sacramento.

Here’s the FXX prelims for UFC 214:

FEATURED BOUT: Ricardo Lamas vs. Jason Knight

Aljamain Sterling vs. Renan Barao

Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega

Andre Fili vs. To Be Announced

The early prelims airing on UFC Fight Pass don’t have a start time just yet but the card is loaded with five fights headlined by Sage Northcutt making his return to the lightweight division where he’ll face veteran knockout artist John Makdessi.

Here’s the full card for the UFC 214 Early Prelims airing on UFC Fight Pass

FEATURED BOUT: Sage Northcutt vs. John Makdessi

Eric Shelton vs. Jarred Brooks

Kailin Curran vs. Alexandra Albu

Josh Burkman vs. Drew Dober

Dmitri Smoliakov vs. Adam Wieczorek

