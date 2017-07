UFC 214: A Second Chance for Both Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones

(Courtesy of UFC)

The rematch between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones at UFC 214 represents a second chance for both fighters. For Cormier, a second chance to defeat the only man he’s lost to, and for Jones, a second chance at getting his life and career back on track.

