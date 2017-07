UFC 213: Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker Inside the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentators Dan Hardy and John Gooden break down the interim middleweight title fight between No. 1-ranked Yoel Romero and No. 3-ranked Robert Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 213 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.

Follow along for full UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday, July 8, on MMAWeekly.com.

