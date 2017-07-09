UFC 213: Romero vs. Whittaker Gate and Attendance from Las Vegas

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 9, 2017
The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the attendance and gate figures from Saturday’s UFC 213: Romero vs. Whittaker pay-per-view following the event in Las Vegas on Saturday. The fight card capped off the promotion’s annual International Fight Week.

12,834 spectators attended the 11-fight event at T-Mobile Arena generating gate receipts totally $2.4 million. Those in attendance witnessed 26-year-old Robert Whittaker capture the interim middleweight title by handing Yoel Romero his first UFC loss in the main event.

In the co-feature, heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum fought for the third time with a potential title shot on the line. Overeem narrowly defeated the former champion by majority decision.

The UFC 213 headlining bout changed three times, including just hours before the event. Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt was expected to face former titleholder T.J. Dillashaw, but Garbrandt was forced off the fight card due to injury. Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes was scheduled to rematch Valentina Shevchenko but pulled out of the fight they morning of the event. The Overeem and Werdum bout was then elevated to main event status.

