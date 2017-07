UFC 213: Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker Fight Motion Highlights

(Courtesy of UFC)

Re-live some of the best moments from UFC 213: Romero vs. Whittaker in this edition of Fight Motion.

TRENDING > New Interim Champ Robert Whittaker Faces Potentially Lengthy UFC 213 Suspension

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram