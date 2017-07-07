HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 weigh

featuredUFC 213 Official Weigh-in Video: Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko weigh-in

featuredAmanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Rematch Set Following UFC 213 Weigh-in

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC 213 Faceoff

featuredUFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Fighter Face Offs

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC Kickoff

featuredValentina Shevchenko Sends a Message to Amanda Nunes Ahead of UFC 213

UFC 213 Official Weigh-in Video: Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko

July 7, 2017
No Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

See Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko weigh in for their bantamweight championship bout at the UFC 213 official weigh-in.

RELATED > UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Mayweather vs McGregor Showtime Fight Poster

Epic Debut Promo Released for Floyd Mayweathe...

Jul 07, 2017No Comments32 Views

The first promo has been unveiled for Mayweather vs. McGregor

Valentina Shevchenko Not Re...

Valentina Shevchenko is thinking about the bantamweight title and

Jul 07, 2017
Miesha Tate and Don Frye

Don Frye Hits on Miesha Tat...

Don Frye was one of the presenters at the

Jul 07, 2017
Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko weigh-in

Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina ...

UFC 213 Main eventers Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko

Jul 07, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA