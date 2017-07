UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Weigh-in Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

The fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 fight card ceremonially weighed in on Friday in Las Vegas. See how the athletes looked on the scales.

