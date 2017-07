UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Fighter Face Offs

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

See all the fighters face off from the UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko media day staredowns in Las Vegas. Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko meet in the headlining bout in a rematch of their UFC 196 bout where Nunes took a unanimous decision.

TRENDING > Michelle Waterson Was ‘a Little Scared’ To Do Nude ESPN Body Issue

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram