UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Fight Card Finalized

A quartet of MMA prospects will make the walk to the Octagon for the first time on the sport’s biggest stage on July 8, as the UFC announced the final two bouts for next weekend’s UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In a featherweight bout, 14-1 Michigan native Cody “The Spartan” Stamann puts his six-fight winning streak on the line against California’s Terrion “Flash” Ware, who brings a 17-5 record and a four-fight winning streak into his UFC debut.

TRENDING > Watch Amanda Nunes Take the Belt from Miesha Tate (UFC 213 Free Fight)

And in a light heavyweight matchup, 8-1 Ben Rothwell protege James Bochnovic will square off with unbeaten Texan Trevin Giles, who has finished eight of his nine pro wins.

The promotion also announced that with the removal of the Robbie Lawler-Donald Cerrone bout, the heavyweight contest between Daniel Omielanczuk and Curtis Blaydes has been moved to the main card.

UFC 213 is headlined by a rematch between women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram