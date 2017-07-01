HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz notified of potential UFC anti-doping policy violation by USADA

Conor McGregor - UFC 196

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov in Russia After Floyd Mayweather Fight

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredDana White Says Georges St-Pierre Will Fight Woodley vs. Maia Winner for UFC Belt

Tyron Woodley vs Demian Maia UFC 214

featuredTyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia Marks UFC 214’s Third Title Fight

UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Fight Card Finalized

July 1, 2017
No Comments

A quartet of MMA prospects will make the walk to the Octagon for the first time on the sport’s biggest stage on July 8, as the UFC announced the final two bouts for next weekend’s UFC 213 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In a featherweight bout, 14-1 Michigan native Cody “The Spartan” Stamann puts his six-fight winning streak on the line against California’s Terrion “Flash” Ware, who brings a 17-5 record and a four-fight winning streak into his UFC debut.

TRENDING > Watch Amanda Nunes Take the Belt from Miesha Tate (UFC 213 Free Fight)

And in a light heavyweight matchup, 8-1 Ben Rothwell protege James Bochnovic will square off with unbeaten Texan Trevin Giles, who has finished eight of his nine pro wins.

The promotion also announced that with the removal of the Robbie Lawler-Donald Cerrone bout, the heavyweight contest between Daniel Omielanczuk and Curtis Blaydes has been moved to the main card.

UFC 213 is headlined by a rematch between women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

More Conor McGregor Training Footage Surfaces

Jul 01, 20171 Comment29 Views

UFC champion Conor McGregor prepares to box unbeaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26 in Las Vegas. Watch "The Notorious" work with his movement coach.

Two New Bouts Added to Invi...

Eight bouts have been booked for Invicta FC 24,

Jul 01, 2017
Miesha Tate vs Amanda Nunes - UFC 200 weigh

Watch Amanda Nunes Take the...

At UFC 200 last July, Amanda Nunes took the

Jul 01, 2017

Legacy Fighting Alliance 15...

Legacy Fighting Alliance returned to Shawnee, OK for another

Jul 01, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA