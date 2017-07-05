UFC 213 Embedded: ‘I’m a Champion for a Reason’

(Courtesy of UFC)

On episode 1 of UFC 213 Embedded, the athletes sharpen their physical skills as fight week begins. Middleweight title hopeful Robert Whittaker arrives early in Las Vegas and combats jet lag with games in the gym. In Miami, his opponent Yoel Romero focuses on cardio and draws inspiration from legendary boxers. Bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko braves the heat to train outdoors in Las Vegas, then “Bullet” visits a shooting range with her sister. Bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes works with coach Din Thomas inside the UFC Performance Institute.

