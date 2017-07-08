UFC 213 Embedded, Ep. 5: Shedding Pounds at Club Nunes

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 213 Embedded, the athletes use a variety of methods to make weight. Bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko stays warm while training, while reigning champion Amanda Nunes turns her hotel room into a walk-in sauna and dance party. Interim middleweight title challenger Robert Whittaker kicks off a makeshift soccer game in the gym to keep himself moving. Old-school wrestler Yoel Romero reaches the middleweight limit via “bullets and puddles.” On Friday, the hard work proves worth it when the fighters hit their numbers at the official weigh-in, then face off against one another later for the fans at Park Theater.

TRENDING > Justin Gaethje: I Said I Was Going to Break Him… I Broke Him

Follow along for full UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday, July 8, on MMAWeekly.com.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram