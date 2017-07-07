HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 213 Embedded, Ep. 4: Final Media Obligations

July 7, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 213 Embedded, bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes welcomes her mother to the States for the first time. Interim middleweight title challenger Robert Whittaker’s coaches reveal that this fight is something they’ve been anticipating for years. His foe Yoel Romero works up a sweat in the hotel gym. The card’s biggest stars– including bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko – venture to the venue for media day. After grilling heavyweight Travis Browne and greeting lightweight Anthony Pettis backstage, Romero finds himself interrogated by heavyweight Fabricio Werdum.

Follow along for full UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday, July 8, on MMAWeekly.com.

