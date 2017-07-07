UFC 213 Embedded, Ep. 3: Comedy, Dancing, and Open Workouts

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 7, 2017
On episode 3 of UFC 213 Embedded, bantamweight title contender Valentina Shevchenko brings a new attitude into her fight against a familiar opponent. Reigning champion Amanda Nunes and girlfriend Nina Ansaroff visit their coach Din Thomas at his second job as a stand-up comic. Heavyweight Fabricio Werdum winds down his training camp at the UFC Performance Institute alongside middleweight Kelvin Gastelum. His opponent Alistair Overeem arrives in Las Vegas on the heels of a hotel fire, interim middleweight title contender Yoel Romeo shows off his dance moves, and Romero’s opponent Robert Whittaker dreams of Twinkies. The card’s stars perform for fans at open workouts, with Nunes rolling the dice at UFC Tonight with middleweight champion Michael Bisping and commentator Kenny Florian.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Sr. Trashes Conor McGregor Ahead of Showdown With His Son

Follow along for full UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday, July 8, on MMAWeekly.com.

