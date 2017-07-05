HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 213 Embedded, Ep. 2: ‘We’re Ready’

July 5, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On episode 2 of UFC 213 Embedded, middleweight title contender Yoel Romero stays on weight in the gym under the guidance of a higher power. His opponent Robert Whittaker adjusts to Las Vegas and video chats with his son Down Under. Bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko makes the most of tea and healthy snacks on her road to 135 pounds, as champion Amanda Nunes devises nonstop ways to win. UFC 213 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Trolls Daniel Cormier on July 4th Celebration Instagram Post

Follow along for full UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday, July 8, on MMAWeekly.com.

