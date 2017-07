UFC 213: Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Inside the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dan Hardy and John Gooden are back to break down the main event of UFC 213 between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko in this episode of Inside the Octagon.

