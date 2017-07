UFC 213: Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 – Watch List Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Jon Anik, matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard sit down to preview some of the top fights at UFC 213 which features two titles fights – Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the bantamweight title and Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker for the interim middleweight belt.

