UFC 212 Weigh-in Results and Video: Aldo vs. Holloway Set to Unify Titles

June 2, 2017
Jose Aldo and Max Holloway are set to square off in what many are anticipating to be the most exciting featherweight fight in UFC history following Friday’s UFC 212 early weigh-in.

The early weigh-in is the official weigh-in of record. All the fighters on the UFC 212 card made weight for their Saturday bouts in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (The UFC 212 ceremonial weigh-in airs live on MMAWeekly.com at 6 p.m. ET on Friday.)

Aldo, the current UFC featherweight champion, stepped on the scale at 145 pounds, as did his opponent, Max Holloway, who holds the interim featherweight title. The two will meet to unify the belts in the UFC 212 headliner, the winner walks out of the Octagon as the sole UFC featherweight titleholder.

There are several other pivotal fights on the card. Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz meet in the co-main event in a bout that could determine Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s next challenger, while No. 3 ranked bantamweight Raphael Assuncao welcomes former WSOF champion Marlon Moraes to the Octagon. The Assuncao vs. Moraes winner would immediately jump into the title talk mix to challenge champion Cody Garbrandt. 

UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Weigh-in Results

Main Card (on Pay-Per-View)

  • Jose Aldo (145) vs. Max Holloway (145)
  • Cláudia Gadelha (116) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115)
  • Vitor Belfort (185) vs. Nate Marquardt (186)
  • Paulo Borrachinha (186) vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (184)
  • Erick Silva (171) vs. Yancy Medeiros (171)

Prelims (on FS1)

  • Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Marlon Moraes (136)
  • Antonio Carlos Junior (185) vs. Eric Spicely (184)
  • Johnny Eduardo (136) vs. Matthew Lopez (136)
  • Iuri Alcantara (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (134)

Early Prelims (on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Viviane Pereira (113) vs. Jamie Moyle (116)
  • Luan Chagas (171) vs. Jim Wallhead (170)
  • Marco Beltran (126) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (126)

