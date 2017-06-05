UFC 212 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters May Be Out for Six Months

The Brazilian Athletic Commission of MMA (CABMMA) on Monday released the medical suspensions stemming from Saturday’s UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The event featured 12 fights at the Jeunesse Arena and was headlined by a featherweight title unification bout between champion Jose Aldo and interim titleholder Max Holloway. Holloway unified the belts by finishing Aldo with strikes in the third round.
The suspensions vary from a mandatory two-week rest period to six months with two of the 24 fighters that competed on the fight card facing a potential six months on the sidelines.
UFC 212 Medical Suspensions:
- Jose Aldo (suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days)
- Max Holloway (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days
- Claudia Gadelha (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
- Vitor Belfort (suspended 21 days with no contact for 14 days)
- Nate Marquardt (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
- Paulo Borrachinha (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
- Oluwale Bamgbose (suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days)
- Yancy Medeiros (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
- Erick Silva (suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days)
- Raphael Assunçao (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
- Marlon Moraes (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
- Antonio Carlos Junior (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
- Eric Spicely (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
- Matthew Lopez (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
- Johnny Eduardo (suspended 180 days or doctor’s clearance for right foot fracture)
- Brian Kelleher (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
- Iuri Alcântara (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
- Viviane Pereira (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
- Jamie Moyle (suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days)
- Luan Chagas (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
- Jim Wallhead (suspended 180 days or doctor’s clearance by an ophthalmologist. Faces a minimum suspension of 45 days with no contact for 30 days)
- Deiveson Figueiredo (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
- Marco Beltran (suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days)