UFC 212 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters May Be Out for Six Months

June 5, 2017
The Brazilian Athletic Commission of MMA (CABMMA) on Monday released the medical suspensions stemming from Saturday’s UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The event featured 12 fights at the Jeunesse Arena and was headlined by a featherweight title unification bout between champion Jose Aldo and interim titleholder Max Holloway. Holloway unified the belts by finishing Aldo with strikes in the third round.

Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway UFC 212 Weigh-in Face-OffThe suspensions vary from a mandatory two-week rest period to six months with two of the 24 fighters that competed on the fight card facing a potential six months on the sidelines.

UFC 212 Medical Suspensions:

  • Jose Aldo (suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days)
  • Max Holloway (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days
  • Claudia Gadelha (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
  • Vitor Belfort (suspended 21 days with no contact for 14 days)
  • Nate Marquardt (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
  • Paulo Borrachinha (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
  • Oluwale Bamgbose (suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days)
  • Yancy Medeiros (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
  • Erick Silva (suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days)
  • Raphael Assunçao (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
  • Marlon Moraes (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
  • Antonio Carlos Junior (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
  • Eric Spicely (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
  • Matthew Lopez (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
  • Johnny Eduardo (suspended 180 days or doctor’s clearance for right foot fracture)
  • Brian Kelleher (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
  • Iuri Alcântara (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
  • Viviane Pereira (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
  • Jamie Moyle (suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days)
  • Luan Chagas (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
  • Jim Wallhead (suspended 180 days or doctor’s clearance by an ophthalmologist. Faces a minimum suspension of 45 days with no contact for 30 days)
  • Deiveson Figueiredo (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)
  • Marco Beltran (suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days)

