UFC 212 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters May Be Out for Six Months

The Brazilian Athletic Commission of MMA (CABMMA) on Monday released the medical suspensions stemming from Saturday’s UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The event featured 12 fights at the Jeunesse Arena and was headlined by a featherweight title unification bout between champion Jose Aldo and interim titleholder Max Holloway. Holloway unified the belts by finishing Aldo with strikes in the third round.

The suspensions vary from a mandatory two-week rest period to six months with two of the 24 fighters that competed on the fight card facing a potential six months on the sidelines.

UFC 212 Medical Suspensions:

Jose Aldo (suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days)

Max Holloway (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days

Claudia Gadelha (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)

Vitor Belfort (suspended 21 days with no contact for 14 days)

Nate Marquardt (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)

Paulo Borrachinha (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)

Oluwale Bamgbose (suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days)

Yancy Medeiros (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)

Erick Silva (suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days)

Raphael Assunçao (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)

Marlon Moraes (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)

Antonio Carlos Junior (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)

Eric Spicely (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)

Matthew Lopez (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)

Johnny Eduardo (suspended 180 days or doctor’s clearance for right foot fracture)

Brian Kelleher (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)

Iuri Alcântara (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)

Viviane Pereira (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)

Jamie Moyle (suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days)

Luan Chagas (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)

Jim Wallhead (suspended 180 days or doctor’s clearance by an ophthalmologist. Faces a minimum suspension of 45 days with no contact for 30 days)

Deiveson Figueiredo (suspended 14 days with no contact for 7 days)

Marco Beltran (suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days)

