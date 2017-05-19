HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White Inks Conor McGregor for Floyd Mayweather Bout

Amanda Nunes

featuredAmanda Nunes Hints at New UFC 213 Main Event, and It’s Not Her Fight

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says Georges St-Pierre Cancellation is News to Him

Luke Rockhold - UFC 199

featuredLuke Rockhold to Dana White: ‘Think Before You Run Your Mouth’

UFC 212 Loses a Bout Due to Injury

May 19, 2017
No Comments

An injury has forced a fight to drop off the UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway fight card taking place on June 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A lightweight bout between The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 2 welterweight winner Leonardo Santos and TUF: Nations runner-up Olivier Aubin-Mercier has been removed from the fight card.

Aubin-Mercier suffered an injury and Santos later removed himself from the event. The pay-per-view fight card will now feature 12 fights instead of the originally scheduled 13.

TRENDING > Dana White Inks Conor McGregor for Floyd Mayweather Bout

UFC 212 takes place at Jeunesse Arena. Featherweight champion Jose Aldo faces top contender Max Holloway in the main event. The fight card also features the final fight of former light heavyweight titleholder Vitor Belfort. The 40-year-old Brazilian announced that UFC 212 would be the last time he competes in the Octagon following his last fight in March.  He faces former Strikeforce champion Nate Marquardt.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

With Michael Bisping Sidelined, UFC May Make ...

May 19, 2017No Comments6 Views

With UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping still not recovered from a knee injury, UFC officials are considering an interim middleweight title fight.

Daniel Cormier Responds to ...

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former titleholder

May 19, 2017

Knockout Radio Replay: Tim ...

Join Knockout Radio for their show with Tim Boetsch,

May 19, 2017

Chad Curry Says He Can Pick...

Chad Curry (8-1) will look to build a winning

May 19, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA