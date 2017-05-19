UFC 212 Loses a Bout Due to Injury

An injury has forced a fight to drop off the UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway fight card taking place on June 3 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A lightweight bout between The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 2 welterweight winner Leonardo Santos and TUF: Nations runner-up Olivier Aubin-Mercier has been removed from the fight card.

Aubin-Mercier suffered an injury and Santos later removed himself from the event. The pay-per-view fight card will now feature 12 fights instead of the originally scheduled 13.

UFC 212 takes place at Jeunesse Arena. Featherweight champion Jose Aldo faces top contender Max Holloway in the main event. The fight card also features the final fight of former light heavyweight titleholder Vitor Belfort. The 40-year-old Brazilian announced that UFC 212 would be the last time he competes in the Octagon following his last fight in March. He faces former Strikeforce champion Nate Marquardt.

