UFC 212: Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway Inside the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dan Hardy and John Gooden are back to break down the main event of UFC 212 between Jose Aldo and Max Holloway in this episode of Inside the Octagon.

