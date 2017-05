UFC 212: Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway Extended Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

The featherweight fight the world has been waiting for is coming to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, June 3, as Jose Aldo and Max Holloway unify the 145-pound crown in the main event of UFC 212. Get an extended preview of the main event of between Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway as well as the co-main event between Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

