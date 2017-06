UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Weigh-In Replay

(Courtesy of UFC)

The 24 fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway fight card weighed in on Friday at the Jeuneuse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. See how they looked on the scales and watch them face-off with their opponents.

TRENDING:

Mike Tyson: Conor McGregor is Going to Look Really Ridiculous Boxing Floyd Mayweather

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram