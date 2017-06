UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Media Day Face-Offs

(Courtesy of UFC)

Check out the UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway face-offs as the main card fighters squared off at the Media Day festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

TRENDING > Dana White Guarantees Cris Cyborg Will Fight at UFC 214

Tune in on MMAWeekly.com for UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram