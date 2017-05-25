HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 212: Aldo vs Holloway – Media Call, Thursday at 5 pm ET

May 25, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

In advance of UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, UFC will host a media conference call on Thursday, May 25 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com with Jose Aldo and Max Holloway.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg May Be Facing Felony Charges; Angela Magana Intends to Sue

