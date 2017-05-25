UFC 212: Aldo vs Holloway – Media Call, Thursday at 5 pm ET
(Courtesy of UFC)
In advance of UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, UFC will host a media conference call on Thursday, May 25 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com with Jose Aldo and Max Holloway.
TRENDING > Cris Cyborg May Be Facing Felony Charges; Angela Magana Intends to Sue
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
May 25, 201710 Views
Michael Bisping says more needs to be done in the fight against terrorism in the aftermath of the Manchester terrorist attack.