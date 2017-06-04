UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Attendance Figures from Brazil

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the attendance numbers from UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway during the event’s post-fight press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 15,412 spectators attended the pay-per-view eve nt at the Jeunesse Arena. It was the biggest turnout for a UFC event held in Rio.

“It’s the largest attendance of any event we’ve had in Rio,” said Joe Carr, Senior Vice President, Head of International and Content.

Those in attendance witnessed Max Holloway become the undisputed UFC featherweight champion by finishing Jose Aldo in the fight card’s main event. Holloway held the interim belt heading into the fight and Aldo was the 145-pound titleholder. A combination midway through the third round sent the Brazilian crashing to the canvas. Holloway followed him to the ground and pounded away with punches until referee “Big” John McCarthy stopped the fight.

In the co-main event, top strawweight contender Claudia Gadelha submitted No. 2 ranked Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the first round. Gadelha secured a takedown and Kowalkiewicz gave up her back in an effort to get back to her feet. It resulted in her tapping out to a rear-naked choke from the Brazilian.

With the success of the event, the fight promotion plans to return to Brazil in October. There is a date set, but the location and venue remains undecided.

“We have a date in October. We don’t have a city yet,” said Carr. “It’s looking like Sao Paulo… but we’re looking at some other cities as well.”

