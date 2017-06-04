HOT OFF THE WIRE
Max Holloway

featuredMax Holloway Finishes Jose Aldo To Unify Belts (UFC 212 Results)

UFC 212 Aldo vs Holloway Live Results

featuredUFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats

Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Still Wants Michael Bisping Fight, but Comeback Ends on First Loss

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Could Retire After the Floyd Mayweather Fight

UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Attendance Figures from Brazil

June 4, 2017
No Comments

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the attendance numbers from UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway during the event’s post-fight press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 15,412 spectators attended the pay-per-view eveJose Aldo vs Max Holloway UFC 212 Weigh-in Face-Offnt at the Jeunesse Arena. It was the biggest turnout for a UFC event held in Rio.

“It’s the largest attendance of any event we’ve had in Rio,” said Joe Carr, Senior Vice President, Head of International and Content.

Those in attendance witnessed Max Holloway become the undisputed UFC featherweight champion by finishing Jose Aldo in the fight card’s main event. Holloway held the interim belt heading into the fight and Aldo was the 145-pound titleholder. A combination midway through the third round sent the Brazilian crashing to the canvas. Holloway followed him to the ground and pounded away with punches until referee “Big” John McCarthy stopped the fight.

RELATED > UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats

In the co-main event, top strawweight contender Claudia Gadelha submitted No. 2 ranked Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the first round. Gadelha secured a takedown and Kowalkiewicz gave up her back in an effort to get back to her feet. It resulted in her tapping out to a rear-naked choke from the Brazilian.

With the success of the event, the fight promotion plans to return to Brazil in October.  There is a date set, but the location and venue remains undecided. 

“We have a date in October. We don’t have a city yet,” said Carr.  “It’s looking like Sao Paulo… but we’re looking at some other cities as well.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Claudia Gadelha Earns $50,000 Extra for Quick...

Jun 04, 2017No Comments10 Views

Although Jose Aldo was unable to capture victory for his home country, fellow Brazilian Claudia Gadelha did so, capturing a Performance of the Night bonus, as well.

Max Holloway Hands Jose Ald...

Check out highlights from the featherweight title fight between

Jun 04, 2017

Claudia Gadelha Taps Out Ka...

Check out highlights from the strawweight bout between Claudia

Jun 04, 2017
Max Holloway - Blessed Era Begin

The Blessed Era Begins, as ...

Everyone was ushering in a new era after Max

Jun 04, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA