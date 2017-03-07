UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway 2 Fight Card

UFC 212
Aldo vs. Holloway
Date: June 3, 2017
Venue: Jeunesse Arena
Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
UFC 212 Fight Card
- Jose Aldo (c)(26-2) vs. Max Holloway (ic)(17-3)*
Anderson Silva (34-8, 1NC) vs. TBA— CANCELED
- Vitor Belfort (25-14) vs. Nate Marquardt (35-17-2)
- Cláudia Gadelha (14-2) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (10-1)
- Paulo Borrachinha(9-0) vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (6-2)
- Erick Silva (19-7, 1NC) vs. Yancy Medeiros (13-4, 1NC)
- Raphael Assuncao (24-5) vs. Marlon Moraes (18-4-1)
- Johnny Eduardo (28-10) vs. Matthew Lopez (9-1)
- Leonardo Santos (16-3-1) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (9-2)
- Antonio Carlos Junior (8-2, 1NC) vs. Eric Spicely (10-2)
- Viviane Pereira (12-0) vs. Jamie Moyle (4-1)
- Marco Beltran (8-5) vs. Deiveson Alcantara (11-0)
- Luan Chagas (14-2-1) vs. Jim Wallhead (29-10)
*For UFC featherweight unificationchampionship