UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway 2 Fight Card

UFC 212
Aldo vs. Holloway
Date: June 3, 2017
Venue: Jeunesse Arena
Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

 

UFC 212 Fight Card

  • Jose Aldo (c)(26-2) vs. Max Holloway (ic)(17-3)*
  • Anderson Silva (34-8, 1NC) vs. TBACANCELED
  • Vitor Belfort (25-14) vs. Nate Marquardt (35-17-2)
  • Cláudia Gadelha (14-2) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (10-1)
  • Paulo Borrachinha(9-0) vs. Oluwale Bamgbose (6-2)
  • Erick Silva (19-7, 1NC) vs. Yancy Medeiros (13-4, 1NC)
  • Raphael Assuncao (24-5) vs. Marlon Moraes (18-4-1)
  • Johnny Eduardo (28-10) vs. Matthew Lopez (9-1)
  • Leonardo Santos (16-3-1) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (9-2)
  • Antonio Carlos Junior (8-2, 1NC) vs. Eric Spicely (10-2)
  • Viviane Pereira (12-0) vs. Jamie Moyle (4-1)
  • Marco Beltran (8-5) vs. Deiveson Alcantara (11-0)
  • Luan Chagas (14-2-1) vs. Jim Wallhead (29-10)

*For UFC featherweight unificationchampionship

 

  • Broken_bad

    Vitor Belfort again?? lol….this card sucks

               

