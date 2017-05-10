UFC 211’s Stacked Card of Fighters Face Off

The UFC is gearing up for what has emerged as its most stacked fight card of the year to date.

Several of the UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos standout fighters were in attendance on Wednesday in Dallas, offering the media an opportunity to get in some final questions before they head to the Octagon on Saturday.

At the conclusion of UFC 211 Ultimate Media Day, the fighters faced off with their opponents, and MMAWeekly.com was on the scene to capture all the tension as Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos squared off, as did Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade, and several other fighters.

