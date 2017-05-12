UFC 211 Weigh-in Results: Dual Title Fights Get the Green Light

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 211 Weigh-in Results: Dual Title Fights Get the Green Light

May 12, 2017
The fighters competing at UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday took to the scales Friday morning for the official weigh-ins.

They were, however, missing a bout, as Jared Gordon, about half an hour prior to the weigh-in getting underway, posted to his social media accounts, announcing that he had to withdraw due to food poisoning. His bout with Michel Quinones was subsequently canceled.

UFC 211 Stipe Miocic vs Junior dos Santos Face-OffNot so for the remainder of the card, as UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was well below the 265-pound heavyweight limit, stepping on the scale at 246 pounds. He will put his belt on the line in a rematch with former champion Junior dos Santos, who weighed 245 pounds.

Miocic will be looking for a modicum of revenge as well, after having lost a unanimous decision to dos Santos in their first meeting.

In the UFC 211 co-main event, strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will attempt to defend her belt for the fifth time, when she faces Jessica Andrade

Jedrzejczyk waited until the final 10 minutes to step on the scale, but she, like the rest of the fighters, made weight.

As of the time of publication, there had been no announcement to determine which early preliminary bout would be elevated to the televised prelims with the cancellation of Gordon vs. Quinones.

UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos Weigh-in Results

Main Card

  • Stipe Miocic (c)(246) vs. Junior dos Santos (245)
  • Joanna Jędrzejczyk (c)(115) vs. Jéssica Andrade (114.5)
  • Demian Maia (170.5) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)
  • Frankie Edgar (145.5) vs. Yair Rodriguez (146)
  • Krzysztof Jotko (185) vs. David Branch (185)
  • Henry Cejudo () vs. Sergio Pettis () CANCELED

Televised Prelims

  • Eddie Alvarez (156) vs. Dustin Poirier (156)
  • Chas Skelly (146) vs. Jason Knight (146)
  • Jared Gordon () vs. Michel Quinones (145.5) — CANCELED
  • James Vick (156) vs. Marco Polo Reyes (154)

Early Prelims

  • Jessica Aguilar (115) vs. Cortney Casey (116)
  • Chase Sherman (250) vs. Rashad Coulter (241)
  • Gabriel Benítez (145.5) vs. Enrique Barzola (146)
  • Joachim Christensen (204.5) vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov (204)

