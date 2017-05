UFC 211: Stipe Miocic vs. Junior dos Santos 2 Extended Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

In 2014, Stipe Miocic and Junior Dos Santos engaged in an epic five-round battle that saw “Cigano” emerge with a razor-close victory that Miocic has wanted to avenge ever since. On Saturday May 13, Miocic gets his chance. Plus, UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will face her sternest test yet when she faces No. 3-ranked contender Jessica Andrade in the co-main event of UFC 211.

