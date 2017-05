UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos Conference Call Replay

The top four fighters from UFC 211 fielded questions from the media on a conference call on Thursday. Listen in on the replay to hear what heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, challenger Junior dos Santos, strawweight titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and challenger Jessica Andrade had to say.

