Stipe Miocic cemented his position atop the heavyweight division at UFC 211 on Saturday in Dallas. He made short work of Junior dos Santos in their championship rematch, knocking him out in the first round.
Miocic received a minimal mandatory one-week rest period as part of the UFC 211 medical suspensions issued on Monday. dos Santos, however, was suspended until June 28.
Most of the fighters on the card will be eligible to return to action by the end of June or sooner. Chas Skelly and Gabriel Benitez were the one fighters that could be on the sidelines until November.
The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued the UFC 211 medical suspensions on Monday.
UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 took place on Saturday, May 13, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Rips into Jon Jones About Cocaine Use (video)
UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 Medical Suspensions
- Stipe Miocic: Suspended until May 21
- Junior dos Santos: Suspended until June 28
- Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Suspended until May 29
- Jessica Andrade: Suspended until May 29
- Demian Maia: Suspended until May 23
- Jorge Masvidal: Suspended until May 23
- Frankie Edgar: Suspended until May 23
- Yair Rodriguez: Suspended until June 28
- Dustin Poirier: Suspended until June 28
- Eddie Alvarez: Suspended until June 13
- Jason Knight: Suspended until June 28
- Chas Skelly: Suspended until Nov. 10
- David Branch: Suspended until May 23
- Krzysztof Jotko: Suspended until May 23
- James Vick: Suspended until May 21
- Marco Polo Reyes: Suspended until June 13
- Cortney Casey: Suspended until May 23
- Jessica Aguilar: Suspended until May 23
- Chase Sherman: Suspended until May 21
- Rashad Coulter: Suspended until June 23
- Enrique Barzola: Suspended until May 23
- Gabriel Benitez: Suspended until Nov. 10
- Gadzhimurad Antigulov: Suspended until May 21
- Joachim Christensen: Suspended until May 21