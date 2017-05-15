UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 Medical Suspensions

Stipe Miocic cemented his position atop the heavyweight division at UFC 211 on Saturday in Dallas. He made short work of Junior dos Santos in their championship rematch, knocking him out in the first round.

Miocic received a minimal mandatory one-week rest period as part of the UFC 211 medical suspensions issued on Monday. dos Santos, however, was suspended until June 28.

Most of the fighters on the card will be eligible to return to action by the end of June or sooner. Chas Skelly and Gabriel Benitez were the one fighters that could be on the sidelines until November.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued the UFC 211 medical suspensions on Monday.

UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 took place on Saturday, May 13, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Stipe Miocic: Suspended until May 21

Junior dos Santos: Suspended until June 28

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Suspended until May 29

Jessica Andrade: Suspended until May 29

Demian Maia: Suspended until May 23

Jorge Masvidal: Suspended until May 23

Frankie Edgar: Suspended until May 23

Yair Rodriguez: Suspended until June 28

Dustin Poirier: Suspended until June 28

Eddie Alvarez: Suspended until June 13

Jason Knight: Suspended until June 28

Chas Skelly: Suspended until Nov. 10

David Branch: Suspended until May 23

Krzysztof Jotko: Suspended until May 23

James Vick: Suspended until May 21

Marco Polo Reyes: Suspended until June 13

Cortney Casey: Suspended until May 23

Jessica Aguilar: Suspended until May 23

Chase Sherman: Suspended until May 21

Rashad Coulter: Suspended until June 23

Enrique Barzola: Suspended until May 23

Gabriel Benitez: Suspended until Nov. 10

Gadzhimurad Antigulov: Suspended until May 21

Joachim Christensen: Suspended until May 21

