UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 Gate and Attendance From Dallas

UFC president Dana White revealed the gate and attendance numbers from UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 during the event’s post-fight press conference on Saturday. 17,834 spectators filled American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas generating gate receipts totaling $2,662,645.

“We had a full sellout tonight. There wasn’t one ticket left in the place,” said White.

Those in attendance witnessed two world title fights. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic retained his belt in the fight card’s main event by knocking out former titleholder Junior dos Santos in the first round. With the win, Miocic tied the record for most consecutive successful title defenses.

In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk defended her title for the fifth time in one-sided fashion over challengers Jessica Andrade. Jedrzejczyk outclassed the Brazilian and put on a striking clinic. The Polish champion was too fast, too accurate and too elusive for Andrade.

In welterweight action, Demian Maia earned a title shot with his split decision win over Jorge Masvidal. Maia extended his winning streak to seven consecutive fights.

