UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 Fight Motion Highlights

(Courtesy of UFC)

Re-live some of the best moments from the historic UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 event in this edition of Fight Motion.

TRENDING > Dana White Responds to Luke Rockhold’s ‘Think Before You Run Your Mouth’ Slam

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram