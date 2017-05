UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 Early Weigh-in, Live at 10 a.m. ET

Watch the UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos LIVE early weigh-in at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is slated to put his belt on the line in a rematch against Junior dos Santos on Saturday in Dallas, while strawweight titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk defends her belt against Jessica Andrade.

UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos Weigh-in Results

Main Card (10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Pay-Per-View)

Stipe Miocic (c)() vs. Junior dos Santos ()

Joanna Jędrzejczyk (c)() vs. Jéssica Andrade (114.5)

Demian Maia () vs. Jorge Masvidal ()

Frankie Edgar (145.5) vs. Yair Rodriguez (146)

Krzysztof Jotko (185) vs. David Branch (185)

Henry Cejudo (10-2) vs. Sergio Pettis (15-2) — CANCELED

Prelims (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on FX)

Eddie Alvarez () vs. Dustin Poirier ()

Chas Skelly () vs. Jason Knight (146)

Jared Gordon () vs. Michel Quinones () – CANCELED

James Vick () vs. Marco Polo Reyes (154)

Prelims (6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass)

Jessica Aguilar (115) vs. Cortney Casey ()

Chase Sherman () vs. Rashad Coulter ()

Gabriel Benítez (145.5) vs. Enrique Barzola ()

Joachim Christensen (204.5) vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov ()

