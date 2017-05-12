UFC 211 Loses Another Bout with Jared Gordon Out

The UFC 211 fight card already lost one fight earlier this week, but on the morning of the official weigh-in, Jared Gordon also had to withdraw from the event.

Henry Cejudo injured his hand earlier in the week, forcing his flyweight showdown with Sergio Pettis off the card. On Friday morning, just before the official weigh-in got underway, Gordon posted to social media that he had to withdraw from his UFC debut bout with Michel Quinones after falling ill.

“Unfortunately, I will not be fighting tomorrow. Everything was going smooth last night when I turned sick at about 8-9 pm,” Gordon explained.

“I was experiencing food poison symptoms. I was admitted to the hospital, alongside UFC’s doctor. I was advised to use an IV, by both ER and UFC’s doctor, which would make me ineligible to fight because of USADA’s rules,” he continued.

TRENDING > Dana White Sets Deadline to Keep Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Alive

“I’m extremely sorry to everyone who were going to attend and/or watch. Just another bump in the road.”

UFC 211 will now move forward with 12 bouts on Saturday at the American Airlines Arena.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram