UFC 211 Countdown Video: Full Episode

(Courtesy of UFC)

Go inside the lives and gyms of two champions. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic focuses on retaining his belt and redeeming his 2014 loss to former champ Junior dos Santos, who believes his new camp has more than readied him to recapture UFC gold. In the co-main event, undefeated strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk defends against surging Brazilian powerhouse Jessica Andrade.

TRENDING > Dana White: Jon Jones Could Be Setting Records and Fighting at Heavyweight

UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos takes place on Saturday in Dallas. Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 211 results and live fights stats, courtesy of our friends at Fight Analytics.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram