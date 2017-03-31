UFC 210 Watch List: Matchmaker Sean Shelby Breaks Down Cormier vs. Johnson 2

HOT OFF THE WIRE
King Mo Lawal def Rampage Jackson

March 31, 2017
UFC correspondent Megan Olivi sits down with matchmaker Sean Shelby to preview UFC 210, featuring light heavyweight title fight Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson, Chris Weidman vs Gegard Mousasi, and more.

