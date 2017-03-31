UFC 210 Watch List: Matchmaker Sean Shelby Breaks Down Cormier vs. Johnson 2

(Courtesy of UFC)
UFC correspondent Megan Olivi sits down with matchmaker Sean Shelby to preview UFC 210, featuring light heavyweight title fight Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson, Chris Weidman vs Gegard Mousasi, and more.
TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Says They Want Conor McGregor
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
King Mo Lawal and Rampage Jackson went the distance at Bellator 175, but there were explosive knockouts and a lethal submission in the lead-up.
King Mo Lawal will welcome Ryan Bader to Bellator
King Mo Lawal turned the tables on Quinton "Rampage"
Tony Ferguson says Conor McGregor needs to vacate the
Many people desire to have a passive income at their, but they don’t know how to exactly do that on the Internet. There are a lot of ways to earn massive amount of money, but whenever people try that they get trapped in a fraud, So Now I am sharing with you a genuine and guaranteed way for free to earn huge amount of money at home.I am making atleast $10000 each month since a whole year.Its an online job and not difficult to do, Even a little child can do this job and make money on the internet. If you want a happy and wealthy life then you should copy and paste this internet website in web browser and then follow instructions to get started today and make Thousands On-line……….. http://urltrim.co/em7hs0
Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery