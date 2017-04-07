UFC 210 Main Card Bout in Jeopardy Due to Breast Implants

Following the drama over UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier‘s weigh-in on Friday, a second matter came to light concerning the UFC 210 main card bout between Octagon newcomer Pearl Gonzalez and Cynthia Calvillo.

Gonzalez and Calvillo both made weight on Friday. Gonzalez stepped on the scale at 116 pounds, while Calvillo weighed 115.6 pounds. At that point, the fight seemed to have gotten the green light.

Shortly after the weigh-in, however, Gonzalez was informed by New York State Athletic Commission officials that she would not be allowed to fight because she has breast implants, per MMAFighting.com.

According to the athletic commission’s official Medical Standards regarding breast implants: “Due to the concern over rupture, boxers who have breast implants are not eligible to box in New York. Boxers who have had breast reduction surgeries are eligible to box.”

While it appears that Gonzalez was told the fight is off by commission officials, MMAWeekly.com sources, as of early Friday afternoon, were hesitant to declare that it would not take place. Sources indicated that, despite the commission’s Medical Standards, UFC officials were working behind-the-scenes with the commission to try and get the bout approved.

RELATED > Daniel Cormier’s Baffling Two-Minute Weight Loss (UFC 210 video)

What form the UFC’s efforts have taken is unclear. New York’s Medical Standards, which reference breast implants, however, predate the state’s legalization and regulation of professional mixed martial arts. The NYSAC Medical Standards were last updated on Dec. 4, 1994. The state did not legislate sanctioning until 2016.

UFC officials, as of the time of publication, had no comment on the status of the Gonzalez vs. Calvillo bout.

(Photo courtesy of MMA Fighting)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram