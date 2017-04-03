UFC 210 Countdown: Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 210 Countdown goes inside the lives and gyms of four athletes preparing for pivotal battles. Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier braces for a rematch against the man he first defeated for the title, power puncher Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

