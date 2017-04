UFC 210 Countdown: Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC 210 Countdown goes inside the lives and gyms of four athletes preparing for pivotal battles. In the co-main event Chris Weidman focuses on victory as he readies to take on Gegard Mousasi, who looks to turn his win streak into a title shot.

