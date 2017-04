UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 Weigh-in Video Replay

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

The fighters competing on Saturday’s UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 pay-per-view event weighed in on Friday in Buffalo, N.Y. See how the athletes looked on the scales and watch them face off with their opponents.

TRENDING > Pearl Gonzalez Cleared to Fight at UFC 210, Despite Initial Breast Implant Objection

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram